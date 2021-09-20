Advertise With Us
Self-defense claimed in Sunday shooting, deputies say

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A man told deputies he shot and killed a man in self-defense in Bradenton Sunday, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Detectives are investigating the Sept. 19 homicide that occurred in the 500 block of 33rd Avenue East.

Shortly before 4:30 p.m., a 911 call was received about a man who had just been shot. Minutes later, deputies arrived to find a 43-year-old man dead in the yard.

A 23-year-old man on the scene told deputies that he was the one who shot the victim, and that he did so in self-defense, a sheriff’s office report said.

Several witnesses were located and provided statements to detectives. The investigation continues.

