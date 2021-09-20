Police end search of Carlton Reserve for Brian Laundrie

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Authorities have said they will not be searching Carlton Reserve today for the boyfriend of North Port resident Gabrielle Petito, whose body was believed to have been found Sunday in Wyoming, the North Port Police Department announced Monday morning.

Police are also cutting off media interviews for now, an email received by ABC7 said.

“The North Port Police Department currently has no plans to conduct a major search of the Carlton Reserve today, police spokesman Josh Taylor said. “At this time, we currently believe we have exhausted all avenues in searching of the grounds there,” an email said.

“All media interviews from our Department are on hold until further notice,” the email said.

Police are still looking for Brian Laundrie, Taylor said, who was named a person of interest in the case.

Laundrie and his family were not cooperating with police until last last week when the family told North Port investigators Brian wandered into the 25,000-acre preserve on Tuesday with a backpack and they have not seen him since. North Port Police, with the help of other law enforcement agencies, searched the preserve over the weekend with no results.

ATV’s, drones, blood-sniffing dogs, and pickup trucks were all at the scene as well as dozens of law enforcement officers.

“We’re going by the family’s word this is where the family said he was going,” Taylor said Sunday. he also said that Laundrie’s relatives only talked with police about the whereabouts of Brian, not about the disappearance of Petito.

The search for Gabrielle ended Sunday evening when FBI agents confirmed that a body discovered in the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming matched her description and is believed to be her. The FBI extended its condolences to her family but stopped short of saying the confirmation was 100%.

The Teton County Coroner confirmed that the body was been found in a very remote area of Wyoming, south of Yellowstone National Park.

Petito disappeared after a cross-country trip with Laundrie. The pair were documenting their trip on social media when the posts suddenly stopped Aug. 25. Brian returned to North Port with her van but not with Gabby. He hired an attorney and refused to cooperate with investigators.

Laundrie’s Ford Mustang has been recovered, with investigators believing his parents may had driven it from Carlton Preserve back to their house.

