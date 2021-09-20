Pedestrian killed while trying to cross U.S. 41

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota man was killed Sunday evening when he was hit by a van while trying to cross U.S. 41, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

According to investigators, a Chrysler van driven by a Venice man was traveling southbound on U.S. 41 in the inside travel lane approaching Springfield Drive, near Sarasota Square Mall at about 8 p.m. Sunday.

At the same time, a Hyundai sedan driven by a Cape Coral man was stopped on the grassy shoulder just north of Springfield Drive, to allow his passenger, a 51-year-old man from Sarasota, to exit the vehicle.

The man then attempted to cross the southbound lanes of U.S. 41, from west to east, where he ran directly into the path of the van.

The pedestrian died at the scene, Sarasota County rescue units said.

Both vehicles remained on the scene during the investigation, which is continuing.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.