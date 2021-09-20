Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Oklahoma schedules 1st executions in 6 years

Oklahoma sets the first executions since putting lethal injections on hold 6 years ago,...
Oklahoma sets the first executions since putting lethal injections on hold 6 years ago, following series of mishaps.(Source: Canva)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma has scheduled its first executions since the state put lethal injections on hold six years ago following a series of mishaps.

Included on the list of seven executions set Monday is Julius Jones, whose case has drawn national attention.

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals scheduled Jones to die on Nov. 18 by lethal injection for the 1999 shooting death of Paul Howell.

The Edmond businessman was shot to death in front of his family during a carjacking.

The execution was scheduled despite the state parole board’s Sept. 13 recommendation that his death sentence be commuted to life imprisonment without parole.

Jones has consistently maintained that he is innocent of the death.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are back out searching Brian Laundrie
Police confirm Laundrie family picked up Brian’s car from the reserve, possible he could have hurt himself
FBI: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabrielle Petito, cause of death unknown
Laundrie family attorney releases statement following body discovery in Wyoming
Police surround the home of the parents of Brian Laundrie Monday morning.
FBI executing search warrant at Laundrie home
The family of missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito is making a desperate plea to her fiancé's...
Gabrielle Petito’s father: ‘She touched the world’

Latest News

Police surround the home of the parents of Brian Laundrie Monday morning.
Details revealed about search warrant of Laundrie home
Dr. Anita Kohli said a COVID-19 anti-viral pill would be easily accessible and a gamechanger.
Clinical trials underway for potential COVID-19 prevention pill
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 file photo Ann Enderle R.N. attends to a COVID-19 patient...
COVID has killed about as many Americans as the 1918-19 flu
A man and a woman are expected to recover after they were shot overnight, Cincinnati police say.
USPS driver dies after crash in Bradenton
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend