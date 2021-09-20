Manatee County Sheriff’s Office: Man says shooting in Parrish was accidental

PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - Detectives are now releasing an update on a shooting that took place at a residence in Parrish on Monday, Sept. 13.

At around 10:50 a.m. on Sept. 13, deputies responded to the 4200 block of Cottage Hill Avenue after receiving reports of a woman being shot.

A neighbor had allegedly heard the gunshot and ran to the residence, where that woman was laying on the ground. That same neighbor started CPR until emergency crews arrived.

That 30-year-old woman did die as a result of the shooting. Detectives said her identity has not been released at the request of her family. Her family did invoke Marsy’s Law.

According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, the man who lives at the residence said his gun went off accidentally, hitting the victim in the neck. His identity is also being withheld due to his relationship with the victim.

As part of the investigation, detectives are taking as much time as needed to examine whether his claims of an accidental shooting coincide with the evidence collected. The investigation is ongoing.

