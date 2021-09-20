Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office: Man says shooting in Parrish was accidental

parrish
parrish
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - Detectives are now releasing an update on a shooting that took place at a residence in Parrish on Monday, Sept. 13.

At around 10:50 a.m. on Sept. 13, deputies responded to the 4200 block of Cottage Hill Avenue after receiving reports of a woman being shot.

A neighbor had allegedly heard the gunshot and ran to the residence, where that woman was laying on the ground. That same neighbor started CPR until emergency crews arrived.

That 30-year-old woman did die as a result of the shooting. Detectives said her identity has not been released at the request of her family. Her family did invoke Marsy’s Law.

According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, the man who lives at the residence said his gun went off accidentally, hitting the victim in the neck. His identity is also being withheld due to his relationship with the victim.

As part of the investigation, detectives are taking as much time as needed to examine whether his claims of an accidental shooting coincide with the evidence collected. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are back out searching Brian Laundrie
Police confirm Laundrie family picked up Brian’s car from the reserve, possible he could have hurt himself
FBI: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabrielle Petito, cause of death unknown
Laundrie family attorney releases statement following body discovery in Wyoming
Police surround the home of the parents of Brian Laundrie Monday morning.
FBI executing search warrant at Laundrie home
The family of missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito is making a desperate plea to her fiancé's...
Gabrielle Petito’s father: ‘She touched the world’

Latest News

Police video from Moab, Utah, shows 22-year-old Gabby Petito argued with her boyfriend Brian...
Attorney for family of Brian Laundrie to hold press conference Tuesday
Police surround the home of the parents of Brian Laundrie Monday morning.
FBI executing search warrant at Laundrie home
Sept. 20 crash at Fruitville Road and U.S. 301.
Crash closes Fruitville at U.S. 301
Self-defense claimed in Sunday shooting, deputies say