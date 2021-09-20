Light and variable winds will produce slow moving storms Monday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure will be nearly over us today and winds will be light and variable. Because of the light steering currents, the storm motion will be slow, which will favor heavy downpours under some thunderstorms this afternoon.

The current weather pattern will favor a few near-coastal Gulf storms in the morning; some of them may clip the coast. Those storms will tend to fade away by mid-morning as daytime heating begins and the sea breeze starts its growth.

Once the sea breeze gets going a few showers will cross from the Gulf waters and move toward the interstate. Best chance of rain in the coastal zone between the interstate and Gulf waters will be between 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Afterward, the storms move east of the interstate and become stronger in the mid-afternoon.

This light and variable wind flow will continue to produce slow-moving storms for several days. A cold front will try to make it into central Florida, but it will stall out. Perhaps late the weekend some slightly drier air may work in.

Tropics are active but Florida remains removed from any storm impact for the next five days. Beyond that, we will be watching the central Atlantic for any development of a storm forecast to be moving generally westward.

Fall arrives at 3:21 p.m., Wednesday.

