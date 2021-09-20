Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Laundrie family attorney releases statement following body discovery in Wyoming

(ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After news broke earlier this evening that a body matching Gabrielle Petito’s description was found in Grand Teton National Park, the Laundrie family attorney has relayed the following message to the media

“The news about Gabby Petito is heartbreaking. The Laundrie family prays for Gabby and her family.”

FBI agents in Denver have confirmed that the body matched Gabrielle and that a cause of death could not be determined. Brian Laundrie, Gabby’s fiance, is the person of interest in the case but he has been missing since Tuesday, his family says.

North Port Police have searched for Brian all weekend in Carlton Reserve, where Brian was last thought to be.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabrielle Petito, cause of death unknown
Crews are back out searching Brian Laundrie
Police confirm Laundrie family picked up Brian’s car from the reserve, possible he could have hurt himself
Police near the home of the Laundrie family are searching a nearby area for Brian who hasn't...
Search for Brian Laundrie continues in North Port
Crash at US 301 and Myrtle Street
Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, FHP investigating fatal crash
A photo of Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petitio.
Police now searching for Gabby Petito and her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie

Latest News

Gabrielle Petito, who has lived in North Port for the last two years, has been reported missing.
Timeline of the disappearance of Gabby Petito: Remains found, Brian still at large
A mix of clouds overnight with temperatures in the mid 70's.
Mostly quiet along the coast with scattered storms inland
Petito, 22, was recently reported missing. She and her boyfriend left in July on a...
North Port Police release statement after remains found in search for Gabrielle Petito
The family of missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito is making a desperate plea to her fiancé's...
Gabrielle Petito’s father: ‘She touched the world’