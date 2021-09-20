Laundrie family attorney releases statement following body discovery in Wyoming

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After news broke earlier this evening that a body matching Gabrielle Petito’s description was found in Grand Teton National Park, the Laundrie family attorney has relayed the following message to the media

“The news about Gabby Petito is heartbreaking. The Laundrie family prays for Gabby and her family.”

FBI agents in Denver have confirmed that the body matched Gabrielle and that a cause of death could not be determined. Brian Laundrie, Gabby’s fiance, is the person of interest in the case but he has been missing since Tuesday, his family says.

North Port Police have searched for Brian all weekend in Carlton Reserve, where Brian was last thought to be.

