Details revealed about search warrant of Laundrie home

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - FBI agents executed a search warrant Monday morning at the home of the parents of Brian Laundrie, the boyfriend of Gabrielle Petito, whose body was likely found Sunday in Wyoming. The day ended with FBI agents chatting with Brian’s parents and then they towed his mustang.

Tow truck parking in-front of mustang outside of Laundrie home. We’ve been told throughout the week that is #BrianLaundrie’s car. @mysuncoast pic.twitter.com/IX8643ZxFj — Daniela Hurtado (@DaniCHurtado_) September 20, 2021

In a notice on Twitter, the Tampa field office of the FBI announced they are searching for details “relevant to Gabrielle ‘Gabby’ Petito investigation.”

The warrant asked for computer devices in the home and storage devices, as well as any devices that may log passwords or other information. The warrant also specifically referenced photographs, citing the fact that Gabrielle was documenting her cross-country trip with Laundrie.

Her remains were found in Wyoming. Brian Laundrie’s whereabouts are unknown. He was named a person of interest in the case.

Laundrie and his family were not cooperating with police until last last week when the family told North Port investigators Brian wandered into the 25,000-acre preserve on Tuesday with a backpack and they have not seen him since. North Port Police, with the help of other law enforcement agencies, searched the preserve over the weekend with no results.

You can read the search warrant in its entirety below:

