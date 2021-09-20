Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Details revealed about search warrant of Laundrie home

Police surround the home of the parents of Brian Laundrie Monday morning.
Police surround the home of the parents of Brian Laundrie Monday morning.(WWSB-TV)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - FBI agents executed a search warrant Monday morning at the home of the parents of Brian Laundrie, the boyfriend of Gabrielle Petito, whose body was likely found Sunday in Wyoming. The day ended with FBI agents chatting with Brian’s parents and then they towed his mustang.

In a notice on Twitter, the Tampa field office of the FBI announced they are searching for details “relevant to Gabrielle ‘Gabby’ Petito investigation.”

The warrant asked for computer devices in the home and storage devices, as well as any devices that may log passwords or other information. The warrant also specifically referenced photographs, citing the fact that Gabrielle was documenting her cross-country trip with Laundrie.

Her remains were found in Wyoming. Brian Laundrie’s whereabouts are unknown. He was named a person of interest in the case.

Laundrie and his family were not cooperating with police until last last week when the family told North Port investigators Brian wandered into the 25,000-acre preserve on Tuesday with a backpack and they have not seen him since. North Port Police, with the help of other law enforcement agencies, searched the preserve over the weekend with no results.

You can read the search warrant in its entirety below:

Sample HTML block

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are back out searching Brian Laundrie
Police confirm Laundrie family picked up Brian’s car from the reserve, possible he could have hurt himself
FBI: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabrielle Petito, cause of death unknown
Laundrie family attorney releases statement following body discovery in Wyoming
Police surround the home of the parents of Brian Laundrie Monday morning.
FBI executing search warrant at Laundrie home
The family of missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito is making a desperate plea to her fiancé's...
Gabrielle Petito’s father: ‘She touched the world’

Latest News

A man and a woman are expected to recover after they were shot overnight, Cincinnati police say.
USPS driver dies after crash in Bradenton
Manatee County for Web wwsb generic
Bradenton adds supplemental yard-waste drop-off sites
parrish
Manatee County Sheriff’s Office: Man says shooting in Parrish was accidental
Police video from Moab, Utah, shows 22-year-old Gabby Petito argued with her boyfriend Brian...
Attorney for family of Brian Laundrie to hold press conference Tuesday