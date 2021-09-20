Day two of the search for Brian Laundrie wraps; North Port residents react to case updates

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The second day of the search for Brian Laundrie wrapped up just before 6 p.m. Sunday afternoon and according to a tweet from the North Port Police Department there was hardly new information yielded from Sunday’s search.

The only new piece of information that was confirmed to ABC7 via City of North Port Public Information Officer Josh Taylor was regarding Brian Laundrie’s vehicle. The information confirmed was that Laundrie’s family picked up his mustang from the Carlton Reserve, NPPD also said it was possible that Laundrie could have hurt himself, but it was also possible that he did not.

According to email sent to ABC 7, the Teton County coroner confirmed they have dispatched resources to an unidentified body found in the Bridger-Teton National Forest. The same general area where a search has been underway for Gabby Petito.

Later on The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) confirmed during a press conference that remains found in Bridger-Teton National Forest are consistent with the description of Gabby Petito, with no official cause of death released or determined.

ABC7 spoke to residents and neighbors that live in the area and asked about what they thought about the remains being found and Laundrie still missing.

New residents to the area such as Carolina Rice said after hearing the recent news she felt helpless on the matter.

“Just watching that press conference was my worst nightmare,” said Rice. ”I wish we could have helped her.”

Other residents included recent Mid-western transplants Daniel Jolly and Kayden Bollum, with one expressing disdain while the other hopes the police find Laundrie.

“I hope they find him alive, so they can get answers about what went down,” said Bollum.

Going forward in the investigation, it is currently unknown what next steps are.

