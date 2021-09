UPDATE at 10:34 a.m.: All lanes have reopened.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota police are investigating a crash that has closed the intersection of Fruitville and U.S. 301.

Southbound lanes us U.S. 301 are closed from Sixth Street to Fruitville.

Westbound Fruitville Road is closed from East Street to U.S. 301.

Sample HTML block

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.