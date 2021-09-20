Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Cleveland mayor’s grandson killed in shooting

By Stephanie Czekalinski, Michelle Nicks (WOIO) and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Police are investigating the Sunday evening killing of Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s grandson in Cleveland’s Kinsman neighborhood.

Frank Q. Jackson, 24, was shot near the intersection of Sidaway Avenue and East 70th Street at approximately 9:10 p.m., WOIO reported.

Shortly before his death, a third party dropped Frank Q. Jackson off near the intersection, according to a law enforcement source familiar with the case.

Then someone ran up to him and shot him several times, the source said.

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson and Chief of Police Calvin Williams were both at the scene of the killing for several hours Sunday evening along with a sizeable number of police officers and other officials.

Police did not release information about possible suspects and asked the public to contact investigators at 216-623-5464 with information on the slaying.

Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

A cash reward of up to $5,000 may be available.

Copyright 2021 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are back out searching Brian Laundrie
Police confirm Laundrie family picked up Brian’s car from the reserve, possible he could have hurt himself
FBI: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabrielle Petito, cause of death unknown
Laundrie family attorney releases statement following body discovery in Wyoming
The family of missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito is making a desperate plea to her fiancé's...
Gabrielle Petito’s father: ‘She touched the world’
Petito, 22, was recently reported missing. She and her boyfriend left in July on a...
North Port Police release statement after remains found in search for Gabrielle Petito

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the end of the war in Afghanistan from the State Dining...
Biden pitching partnership after tough stretch with allies
Gas prices steady after big spike last week
With schools reopening and the delta variant causing more infections among kids, many parents...
Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine works in kids ages 5 to 11
A memorial began at the site where 75 dogs died in a fire in Georgetown, Texas.
75 dogs die in pet resort fire in Texas