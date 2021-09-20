Bradenton adds supplemental yard-waste drop-off sites

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton’s Public Works & Utilities Department announced beginning Monday, Sept. 20, additional yard-waste drop-off sites will be added!

These additional measures will not replace bi-weekly yard waste service to residents but are intended to supplement those collections, especially during the off weeks when recycling is collected instead of yard waste. Beginning today, four yard-waste containers have been deployed at locations throughout the city where citizens can dispose of yard waste ONLY. City supervisors will inspect all sites every day.

Locations of the four containers are:

• Cordova Lakes, 38th Avenue West and 61st Street West

• Ware’s Creek, 17th Avenue West Park parking lot

• Braden River Lakes/River Isles, east end of Oakleaf Blvd

• Dream Center, 24th Street East (south end of parking area)

The Braden River Lakes/River Isles container has a 10 cubic yard capacity; the others are 20 cubic yards. No commercials and contractor dumping is allowed.

