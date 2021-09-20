Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Biden easing foreign travel restrictions, requiring vaccines

FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a mobile vaccine clinic in Santa Ana, Calif.(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will ease foreign travel restrictions into the U.S. beginning in November, when his administration will require all foreign nationals flying into the country to be fully vaccinated.

All foreign travelers flying to the U.S. will need to demonstrate proof of vaccination before boarding, as well as proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within three days of flight, said White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients, who announced the new policy on Monday. Biden will also tighten testing rules for unvaccinated American citizens, who will need to be tested within a day before departure to the U.S., as well as on their return.

Fully vaccinated passengers will not be required to quarantine, Zeints said.

The new policy replaces a patchwork of travel restrictions first instituted by President Donald Trump last year and tightened by Biden last year that restricted travel by non-citizens to the United Kingdom, European Union, China, India and other countries.

Biden will also require airlines to collect contact information from international travelers to facilitate contact tracing, Zients said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are back out searching Brian Laundrie
Police confirm Laundrie family picked up Brian’s car from the reserve, possible he could have hurt himself
FBI: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabrielle Petito, cause of death unknown
Laundrie family attorney releases statement following body discovery in Wyoming
The family of missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito is making a desperate plea to her fiancé's...
Gabrielle Petito’s father: ‘She touched the world’
Petito, 22, was recently reported missing. She and her boyfriend left in July on a...
North Port Police release statement after remains found in search for Gabrielle Petito

Latest News

Sept. 20 crash at Fruitville Road and U.S. 301.
Crash closes Fruitville at U.S. 301
In this grab taken from video, a group of students react and speak on their phones near the...
Shooting at Russian university leaves 6 dead, 28 hurt
FILE - CEO Elon Musk departs from the justice center in Wilmington, Del., Tuesday, July 13,...
Elon Musk pledges $50M to St. Jude fundraiser
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Twitter that both of the officers were taken to...
2 officers shot, injured while serving warrant in Houston