Attorney for family of Brian Laundrie to hold press conference Tuesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The attorney for the family of Brian Laundrie announced that he will hold a press conference Tuesday to make an announcement.

The FBI served a search warrant at the home Monday, following the discovery of the remains of Gabrille Petito in Wyoming, Brian’s whereabouts are unknown. Gabby went missing on a cross country trip with Laundrie and the FBI confirmed remains matching her description were discovered. Her family confirmed the news, but a cause of death has not yet been revealed.

According to the Laundries, Brian disappeared Tuesday. He is the person of interest in the case, but he has still not been charged. North Port Police spent the weekend searching Carlton Reserve for him, but have called the search off.

Steven P Bertolino, the attorney for the Laundrie family, said he will hold the press conference Tuesday at 1 p.m.. ABC7 will carry the feed on Facebook.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.