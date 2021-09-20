Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Attorney for family of Brian Laundrie to hold press conference Tuesday

Police video from Moab, Utah, shows 22-year-old Gabby Petito argued with her boyfriend Brian...
Police video from Moab, Utah, shows 22-year-old Gabby Petito argued with her boyfriend Brian Laundrie on Aug. 12 near Arches National Park. Officers tried to help them work it out after an emotional fight.(Source: Moab Police Department via CNN)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The attorney for the family of Brian Laundrie announced that he will hold a press conference Tuesday to make an announcement.

The FBI served a search warrant at the home Monday, following the discovery of the remains of Gabrille Petito in Wyoming, Brian’s whereabouts are unknown. Gabby went missing on a cross country trip with Laundrie and the FBI confirmed remains matching her description were discovered. Her family confirmed the news, but a cause of death has not yet been revealed.

According to the Laundries, Brian disappeared Tuesday. He is the person of interest in the case, but he has still not been charged. North Port Police spent the weekend searching Carlton Reserve for him, but have called the search off.

Steven P Bertolino, the attorney for the Laundrie family, said he will hold the press conference Tuesday at 1 p.m.. ABC7 will carry the feed on Facebook.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are back out searching Brian Laundrie
Police confirm Laundrie family picked up Brian’s car from the reserve, possible he could have hurt himself
FBI: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabrielle Petito, cause of death unknown
Laundrie family attorney releases statement following body discovery in Wyoming
Police surround the home of the parents of Brian Laundrie Monday morning.
FBI executing search warrant at Laundrie home
The family of missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito is making a desperate plea to her fiancé's...
Gabrielle Petito’s father: ‘She touched the world’

Latest News

Police surround the home of the parents of Brian Laundrie Monday morning.
FBI executing search warrant at Laundrie home
Sept. 20 crash at Fruitville Road and U.S. 301.
Crash closes Fruitville at U.S. 301
Self-defense claimed in Sunday shooting, deputies say
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6:30am Monday September 20
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast 6:30am Monday September 20