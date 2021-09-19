Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Two men fatally shot at North Carolina Central University

Durham police said the shooting happened Saturday night in the surface parking lot next to the...
Durham police said the shooting happened Saturday night in the surface parking lot next to the Latham Parking Deck.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Two men were shot and killed on the North Carolina Central University campus while a college football game was being played nearby.

Durham police said the shooting happened Saturday night in the surface parking lot next to the Latham Parking Deck.

More than 5,600 people who were attending the football game were placed on lockdown in the nearby O’Kelly-Riddick Stadium.

Area roads were closed as police looked for the shooter or shooters.

WRAL-TV reports that police are searching for a black Nissan Altima with tinted windows and are still working to determine what led up to the shooting.

The NCCU Department of Police and Public Safety said in a statement that neither of the victims were students at the university.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police near the home of the Laundrie family are searching a nearby area for Brian who hasn't...
Search for Brian Laundrie continues in North Port
Crash at US 301 and Myrtle Street
Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, FHP investigating fatal crash
A photo of Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petitio.
Police now searching for Gabby Petito and her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie
Gabrielle Petito, who has lived in North Port for the last two years, has been reported missing.
Timeline of the disappearance of Gabby Petito; Brian Laundrie now missing
Search for Laundrie continuing Sunday; Vigil for Gabby Petito held near North Port City Hall

Latest News

Aerial footage from Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, shows migrants camped under the bridge in Del...
US begins flying Haitian migrants home from Texas
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 file photo, Manny Pacquiao, of the Philippines, poses for...
Boxer-senator Manny Pacquiao to run for Philippine president
Gabrielle Petito, who has lived in North Port for the last two years, has been reported missing.
Timeline of the disappearance of Gabby Petito; Brian Laundrie now missing
Crews are back out searching Brian Laundrie
Search for Brian Laundrie starts up again in North Port, FBI seeking info in search for Gabby