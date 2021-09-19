Teton County Coroner confirms a body found in general search area for Gabby Petito, no confirmation on identity

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Teton County Coroner has confirmed to ABC that a body has been found in the Bridger-Teton National Forest. This national forest is a very remote area of Wyoming - south of Yellowstone National Park.

This is the same general area where a search has been underway for Gabby Petitio, but there is no confirmation of an identity of the body. FBI Denver announced on twitter that they will provide an update into the investigation of Gabby’s disappearance at 4:00 p.m. MDT.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.