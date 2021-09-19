Advertise With Us
Sunday brings weather similar to Saturday

By Justin Hobbs
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Saturday started out quite gloomy with some late morning rain and we will watch for a similar pattern for Sunday. Overnight and into early Sunday, showers off the coast will make way towards the shore. We could see a few rain drop before dawn but better rain chances fire up as showers from the Gulf moves in late morning into the afternoon. As those continue to move inland they could become more widespread to scattered inland.

After late morning into early afternoon, rain chances become more isolated along the coast. Whereas, rain chances look higher inland and more scattered into the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will run close to what we saw Saturday with a fair amount of clouds in play.

Rain chances look fairly scattered to widely scattered as we head into the new week with continued temperatures in the mid 80′s. Fall officially gets underway on Wednesday, however, the summer showers will still be in place with a scattered 50% chance. Chances for rain drop to around 40% by the end of the week.

As we head into the fall season, the Climate Prediction Center has the Suncoast in an expected slightly below average temperature range in the next 8 to 14 days with around aver to slightly above average rainfall.

Hurricane season continues to stay busy but at least most developments are staying at sea. Odette is not a post tropical cyclone meanwhile tropical depress sixteen has formed east of the northern Leeward Island. Right no, this depression does no look like it will have an impact on the Suncoast but we will continue to watch the progression in the coming days. Meanwhile Invest 97L off the southwest of Cape Verde has increased chances of development. The next named storm will be Peter.

