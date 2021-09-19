Search for Laundrie called off for the night, efforts will continue Sunday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The search for Brian Laundrie has been called off due to darkness. North Port Spokesman Josh Taylor says efforts will continue on Sunday.

ATV’s, drones, blood-sniffing dogs, and pickup trucks were all at the scene today.

Dozens of law enforcement officers were searching for Brian in a vast reserve his family said he entered earlier this week. Laundrie is a person of interest in his girlfriend Gabby Petito’s disappearance after he returned from a cross country trip without her.

North Port Spokesman Josh Taylor said, “We’re going by the family’s word this is where the family said he was going. " Taylor also said that Laundrie’s relatives only talked with police about the whereabouts of Brian, not about the disappearance of his girlfriend Gabby Petito.

An officer was seen leaving Laundrie’s home with a paper grocery bag Friday night, which Taylor told reporters contained Laundrie’s clothes to be used by the scent-sniffing dogs in their search for Brian. Nothing was found in Saturday’s search.

