Search for Brian Laundrie starts up again in North Port, FBI seeking info in search for Gabby

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - After ending last night’s search due to inclement weather, authorities are back in North Port searching for Brian Laundrie.

A team of more than 50 looking for anything after his parents say he went to the Carlton Reserve sometime Tuesday and never returned. Police say they continue to corroborate all information they are given by tipsters. However, rumors of a body found yesterday were not accurate, North Port Police say.

The search for Brian Laundrie continues Sunday morning in the Carlton Reserve. A team of more than 50 looking for anything of note after his parents say this is where he went. We continue to corroborate all info in the search for him and Gabby. 1-800-CALL-FBI. pic.twitter.com/20nt70mezz — North Port Police (@NorthPortPolice) September 19, 2021

The attorney for the Petito family issues a statement saying ,”“All of Gabby’s family wants the world to know that Brian is not missing, he is hiding. Gabby is missing.”

The FBI is continuing to ask for tips for anyone who saw the pair camping. near Grand Teton National Park to reach out to them at 1-800-Call-FBI.

