Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Search for Brian Laundrie starts up again in North Port, FBI seeking info in search for Gabby

Crews are back out searching Brian Laundrie
Crews are back out searching Brian Laundrie(NPPD)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - After ending last night’s search due to inclement weather, authorities are back in North Port searching for Brian Laundrie.

A team of more than 50 looking for anything after his parents say he went to the Carlton Reserve sometime Tuesday and never returned. Police say they continue to corroborate all information they are given by tipsters. However, rumors of a body found yesterday were not accurate, North Port Police say.

The attorney for the Petito family issues a statement saying ,”“All of Gabby’s family wants the world to know that Brian is not missing, he is hiding. Gabby is missing.”

The FBI is continuing to ask for tips for anyone who saw the pair camping. near Grand Teton National Park to reach out to them at 1-800-Call-FBI.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police near the home of the Laundrie family are searching a nearby area for Brian who hasn't...
Search for Brian Laundrie continues in North Port
Crash at US 301 and Myrtle Street
Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, FHP investigating fatal crash
A photo of Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petitio.
Police now searching for Gabby Petito and her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie
Gabrielle Petito, who has lived in North Port for the last two years, has been reported missing.
Timeline of the disappearance of Gabby Petito; Brian Laundrie now missing
Sailboat washed ashore on Longboat Key.
No scheduled date for removal of grounded sailboat on Longboat Key

Latest News

Attorney Rich Stafford speaks to media
Attorney for Gabby’s family responds on Brian’s disappearance, search continues
Search for Laundrie continuing Sunday; Vigil for Gabby Petito held near North Port City Hall
Graphic
More Sunday rain, more rain next week!
ev2
Diversity in Arts education included in New College's inclusion efforts