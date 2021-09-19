Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Peaceful protests at multiple Child Protection Services offices, including Bradenton

CPS Protest w
CPS Protest w(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On Saturday and Sunday, a peaceful protest was scheduled at Child Protection Services offices in four different states and Puerto Rico. One of them included the CPS Bradenton office.

The protest was organized by ‘Operation Stop CPS’ and ‘We Have The Right to be Right’ in support of families that have had children taken from them under allegedly false reports. The Bradenton protest aimed to highlight Syesha Mercado, an American Idol finalist and Bradenton resident whose son is still in CPS custody.

The protest involved people bringing teddy bears with blue ribbons wrapped around their eyes for an art display.

Klara Miller, one of the protesters, said, “Within the justice system, there needs to be reform. There needs to be oversight. there needs to be accountability when children are taken.”

The peaceful protest happened through the weekend.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police near the home of the Laundrie family are searching a nearby area for Brian who hasn't...
Search for Brian Laundrie continues in North Port
Crash at US 301 and Myrtle Street
Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, FHP investigating fatal crash
A photo of Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petitio.
Police now searching for Gabby Petito and her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie
Gabrielle Petito, who has lived in North Port for the last two years, has been reported missing.
Timeline of the disappearance of Gabby Petito; Brian Laundrie now missing
Search for Laundrie continuing Sunday; Vigil for Gabby Petito held near North Port City Hall

Latest News

A photo of Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petitio.
Agents search in Wyoming for woman, in Florida for boyfriend
Gabrielle Petito, who has lived in North Port for the last two years, has been reported missing.
Timeline of the disappearance of Gabby Petito; Brian Laundrie now missing
Crews are back out searching Brian Laundrie
Search for Brian Laundrie continues in North Port, FBI seeking info in search for Gabby
Attorney Rich Stafford speaks to media
Attorney for Gabby’s family responds on Brian’s disappearance, search continues