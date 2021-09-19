Peaceful protests at multiple Child Protection Services offices, including Bradenton

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On Saturday and Sunday, a peaceful protest was scheduled at Child Protection Services offices in four different states and Puerto Rico. One of them included the CPS Bradenton office.

The protest was organized by ‘Operation Stop CPS’ and ‘We Have The Right to be Right’ in support of families that have had children taken from them under allegedly false reports. The Bradenton protest aimed to highlight Syesha Mercado, an American Idol finalist and Bradenton resident whose son is still in CPS custody.

The protest involved people bringing teddy bears with blue ribbons wrapped around their eyes for an art display.

Klara Miller, one of the protesters, said, “Within the justice system, there needs to be reform. There needs to be oversight. there needs to be accountability when children are taken.”

The peaceful protest happened through the weekend.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.