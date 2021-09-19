North Port Police say search for Brian Laundrie ending for the day

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The search for Brian Laundrie, the missing person of interest in the connection with the disappearance of Gabrielle Petito, has been called off for the day.

North Port Police say they are stopping the search of Carlton Reserve after Brian’s vehicle was recovered from near the reserve.

Police confirmed today that Brian’s mustang was picked up by the Laundrie family at the Carlton Reserve. Brian’s car was at the Laundrie house Friday night when police arrived. The North Port Police also vaguely say it is possible Brian could have hurt himself, but that it is also possible that he did not.

After reports of a body found in Grand Teton near the search area for Gabby, the North Port Police tweeted, “Our search of the Carlton has concluded for the evening. Nothing to report.”

