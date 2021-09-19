Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Mostly quiet along the coast with scattered storms inland

By Justin Hobbs
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Scattered storms have mainly inland throughout Sunday and those will begin to phase out after sunset. An isolated shower is still possible for the evening as there are some pop up downpour out in the Gulf. Some of those could catch up to the coast into the night but most will stay quiet.

Kicking off the new week, Monday’s rain chances look to hit about 50% of the region. They look to develop along the coast in the morning and make way on land by late morning into the early afternoon. By the afternoon and evening the coast should be fairly quiet but scattered storms will continue inland.

Rain chances stay elevate through the week as the summer rainy season continues. Temperatures look to ride steady in the mid to upper 80′s.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Rose formed today making it the 17th named storm of the season. Mean while just ahead of Rose, Tropical Storm Peter continues to move to the west northwest around 17 mph. The remnants of Odette are now a gale force non-tropical low pressure system a few hundred miles south of Newfoundland. This system could acquire some subtropical or tropical characteristics by the middle of this week as it moves slowly eastward and then southeastward over warmer waters across the north-central Atlantic Ocean.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police near the home of the Laundrie family are searching a nearby area for Brian who hasn't...
Search for Brian Laundrie continues in North Port
Crash at US 301 and Myrtle Street
Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, FHP investigating fatal crash
A photo of Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petitio.
Police now searching for Gabby Petito and her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie
Gabrielle Petito, who has lived in North Port for the last two years, has been reported missing.
Timeline of the disappearance of Gabby Petito; Brian Laundrie now missing
Search for Laundrie continuing Sunday; Vigil for Gabby Petito held near North Port City Hall

Latest News

The family of missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito is making a desperate plea to her fiancé's...
North Port Police release statement after remains found in search for Gabrielle Petito
The family of missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito is making a desperate plea to her fiancé's...
Gabrielle Petito’s father: ‘She touched the world’
A mix of clouds overnight with temperatures in the mid 70's.
Sunday evening forecast
FBI: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabrielle Petito, cause of death unknown