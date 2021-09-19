Mostly quiet along the coast with scattered storms inland

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Scattered storms have mainly inland throughout Sunday and those will begin to phase out after sunset. An isolated shower is still possible for the evening as there are some pop up downpour out in the Gulf. Some of those could catch up to the coast into the night but most will stay quiet.

Kicking off the new week, Monday’s rain chances look to hit about 50% of the region. They look to develop along the coast in the morning and make way on land by late morning into the early afternoon. By the afternoon and evening the coast should be fairly quiet but scattered storms will continue inland.

Rain chances stay elevate through the week as the summer rainy season continues. Temperatures look to ride steady in the mid to upper 80′s.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Rose formed today making it the 17th named storm of the season. Mean while just ahead of Rose, Tropical Storm Peter continues to move to the west northwest around 17 mph. The remnants of Odette are now a gale force non-tropical low pressure system a few hundred miles south of Newfoundland. This system could acquire some subtropical or tropical characteristics by the middle of this week as it moves slowly eastward and then southeastward over warmer waters across the north-central Atlantic Ocean.

