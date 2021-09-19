Advertise With Us
More Sunday rain, more rain next week!

By Mike Modrick
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 5:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Rainy season continues today and into next week. Saturday’s rain included 0.52″ in Bradenton, 0.54″ in Nokomis and 0.10″ in South Sarasota. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible both morning and in the afternoon. This stormy weather pattern continues into the coming week, too.

Tropical Storm Peter formed in the south Atlantic overnight. Peak winds are only 40mph, and this storm will be slow to develop. Tropical depression #17 also developed in the southern Atlantic, which will become Tropical Storm Rose in the next 24 to 48 hours. But conditions are not favorable in the tropics right now for storms to develop further, so both will be slow to strengthen. There are no tropical systems to threaten the Suncoast for many days!

Tropical Outlook
Tropical Outlook(Station)

