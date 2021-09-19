Advertise With Us
Gabrielle Petito’s father: ‘She touched the world’

The family of missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito is making a desperate plea to her fiancé's parents to share any information they may have on her whereabouts.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - After news that a body matching his daughter’s description was found in Wyoming, Joseph Petito tweeted a heartbreaking message.

“She touched the world,” he wrote, with a photo of his 22-year-old daughter.

Gabrielle went missing during a cross country road trip with her fiance. Her father Joseph had become the most vocal of the family, coming to North Port, where her fiancé live and spoke to the camera, begging for the return of his daughter.

“This girl right here. This one. This is all that matters now,” he told reporters last week.

FBI agents in Denver confirmed that the body matched Gabrielle and that a cause of death could not be determined.

