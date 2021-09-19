FBI: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabrielle Petito, cause of death unknown

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The FBI in Denver has confirmed that a body discovered in the Bridger-Teton National Forest. matches the description of Gabrielle Petito and is believed to be her. The FBI extended its condolences to her family but stopped short of saying the confirmation was 100%.

The Teton County Coroner confirmed that the body has been found in a very remote area of Wyoming -south of Yellowstone National Park.

Petito disappeared after a cross-country trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie and had been living with him in North Port. The pair were documenting their trip and on Aug. 25 the posts stopped. Brian returned to North Port with the van but not with Gabby. He lawyered up and refused to cooperate with investigators.

Then, Laundrie’s parents reported their son missing. Searches have been underway in North Port, but so far, no sign of Brian. His vehicle had been recovered, with investigators believing his parents may had driven it back to the house.

This story is developing. ABC7 will update this with more information as it becomes available..

