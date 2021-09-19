Attorney for Gabby’s family responds on Brian’s disappearance, search continues

NORTH PORT Fla. (WWSB/WABC) - Attorneys for the Petito family in New York emailed a statement to multiple outlets regarding the search into Brian Laundrie’s whereabouts.

“All of Gabby’s family want the world to know that Brian is not missing, he is hiding. Gabby is missing,” read the statement from the Petito family.

Petito disappeared after a cross country trip with her fiancé and never came home. Brian Laundrie returned home to North Port with the van, but no Gabby.

But family members say Brian wandered off Tuesday with a backpack and has not been since. North Port Police Officers searched the Carlton Reserve Saturday, but stopped due to inclement weather.

ATV’s, drones, blood-sniffing dogs, and pickup trucks were all at the scene as well as dozens of law enforcement officers, as they were searching for Brian in a vast reserve his family said he entered earlier this week.

North Port Spokesman Josh Taylor said, “We’re going by the family’s word this is where the family said he was going. " Taylor also said that Laundrie’s relatives only talked with police about the whereabouts of Brian, not about the disappearance of his girlfriend Gabby Petito.

The search for Gabrielle is still on and FBI agents are providing a map, asking for hikers who stayed near Grand Teton National Park between August 27 and 30 and might have seen Gabby.

If you were in the area of Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area, as identified in the attached map, during the timeframe of August 27-30, 2021, and saw Gabby and/or her boyfriend or their vehicle, please provide that information to the FBI. pic.twitter.com/AN6KkxEeLl — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) September 19, 2021

