Stormy weather to linger through Saturday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A storm system in the Gulf will take its time clearing our area on Saturday meaning a good chance for scattered storms and lots of clouds moving through the Suncoast throughout the day. We should see a little more of the sun at times but not much. This stubborn system will move to the NE eventually starting to clear the area on Sunday.

With plenty of tropical moisture in place across the area we can expect to see a good chance for some heavy rain with the storms moving through our area. The rain chance on Saturday is at 60%. Winds will be light out of the SW at 5-10 mph and highs will be in the upper 80′s.

On Sunday high pressure will slowly work back into the area bringing a little more sunshine than we have seen lately but there is still a good chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly during the mid to late afternoon. The rain chance stays elevated at 50%.

Monday through Wednesday expect mostly sunny skies in the morning with a few clouds developing in the afternoon along with a good chance for late day storms. Highs will be in the upper 80′s at the coast and low 90′s inland. The rain chance through the work week will be at 50% mainly during the later afternoon and early evening.

For boaters on Saturday look for scattered storms around the coast once again with winds light out of the SW at 5 to 7 knots and seas less than 2 feet. There will be a light chop on the bays and inland waters.

Sunday we will see winds light out of the NE at 5-10 knots and seas less than 2 feet with a light chop on the waters. There is a good chance for late day storms moving from inland areas and moving toward the Gulf.

Expected to move away from the U.S. (National Hurricane Center)

In the tropics we are watching the 15th named storm of the season. Odette has developed east of the mid-Atlantic coast late Friday. It will move NE away from the U.S. and not be much of a problem for east coast with the exception of some high surf.

We are watching a couple of other areas in the south central Atlantic and the far eastern Atlantic. The one in the south central Atlantic is called Invest 95L and is likely to become the next named storm as it move to the WNW at 10-20 mph. It looks like this one will miss the Leeward Islands in the Caribbean. The other will likely move into the open waters of the central Atlantic.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.