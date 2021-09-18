Search for Brian Laundrie continues in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - According to the city of North Port, the searches in the cases of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie have taken law enforcement to the Myakkahatchee Creek area. Authorities say Brian could possibly have been spotted in this area.

The area they’re searching is 25,000 acres large.

The North Port Police, FBI and other law enforcement agencies have been conducting a search of Carlton Park since Saturday morning.

The North Port Police Department, FBI, and agency partners are currently conducting a search of the vast Carlton Reserve for Brian Laundrie. His family says they believe he entered the area earlier this week. More details when available. pic.twitter.com/I5x7DvQ3Jt — North Port Police (@NorthPortPolice) September 18, 2021

Dozens of law enforcement officers were searching for Brian in a vast reserve his family said he entered earlier this week. Laundrie is a person of interest in his girlfriend Gabby Petito’s disappearance after he returned from a cross country trip without her.

