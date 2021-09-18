Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, FHP investigating fatal crash

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is assisting The Florida Highway Patrol with investigating a fatal crash in the county.

That crash happened right around 11 p.m. on Friday at US 301 and Myrtle Street.

According to the sheriff’s office, it was a two-vehicle crash and there was one confirmed fatality.

As of 11:45 p.m. on Friday, southbound and northbound US 301 were down to one lane each at Myrtle Street.

Officials are asking motorists to avoid the area at this time.

