Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, FHP investigating fatal crash

Crash at US 301 and Myrtle Street
Crash at US 301 and Myrtle Street(Sarasota County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is assisting The Florida Highway Patrol with investigating a fatal crash in the county.

That crash happened right around 11 p.m. on Friday at US 301 and Myrtle Street.

According to the sheriff’s office, it was a two-vehicle crash and there was one confirmed fatality.

As of 11:45 p.m. on Friday, southbound and northbound US 301 were down to one lane each at Myrtle Street.

Officials are asking motorists to avoid the area at this time.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was killed in a crash Thursday morning in Manatee County.
Woman killed when truck crushes her sedan, troopers say
Attorney for boyfriend of missing North Port woman speaks out.
North Port neighbors in shock as boyfriend of missing woman continues his silence
Gabby Petito has gone missing during a trip out West with her boyfriend.
North Port Police to hold press conference on missing woman, Gabrielle Petito
Missing North Port woman Gabby Petito sits in a Moab, Utah police car during a traffic stop...
Missing woman, boyfriend had physical altercation days before she vanished, police say
The steel coil fell off the semi bed and into the southbound lane of Hamilton Eaton Road, where...
Sheriff: Driver killed when steel coil falls from semitruck

Latest News

A photo of Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petitio.
Police now searching for Gabby Petito and her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie
Sailboat washed ashore on Longboat Key.
No scheduled date for removal of grounded sailboat on Longboat Key
Sarasota Crash
Police investigating crash at Fruitville & US 301, intersection back open
legal
Legal aspects of case