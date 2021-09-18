Police now searching for Gabby Petito and her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The North Port Police Department and the FBI are now searching for 23-year-old Brian Laundrie, along with his girlfriend, Gabby Petito, who has been missing for days now.

The attorney for the Laundrie family, Steven Bertolino, called FBI investigators Friday saying the family wanted to talk about the disappearance of their son.

Family members are now claiming they have not seen Brian since Tuesday of this week, according to the North Port Police Department.

Brian has been described as a white male, who is 5 feet 8 inches and 160 pounds. He has brown eyes and short, brown hair, with trimmed facial hair. He was last seen wearing a hiking bag with a waist strap.

North Port Police Department said the following in a statement:

“We understand the community’s frustration, we are frustrated, too. For six days, the North Port Police Department and the FBI have been pleaded with the family to contact investigators regarding Brian’s Fiance Gabby Petito.”

Department officials also said it is important to note that while Brian has been named an official person of interest in this case, he is not wanted for a crime. They are currently not working a criminal investigation against Brian.

The North Port Police Department is actively looking for Gabby and Brian. If you have any information, please contact 1-800-CALL-FBI.

