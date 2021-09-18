Advertise With Us
Police investigating crash at Fruitville & US 301

Sarasota Crash
Sarasota Crash(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are investigating a crash at Fruitville Road and US 301.

The crash happened around 8:20 p.m. on Friday.

According to police, the crash involved a motorcycle and a vehicle, and there were non-life-threatening injuries.

The intersection is currently closed as officials investigate. If you can, find an alternate route.

