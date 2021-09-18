Police investigating crash at Fruitville & US 301

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are investigating a crash at Fruitville Road and US 301.

The crash happened around 8:20 p.m. on Friday.

🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨 We’re responding to a motorcycle versus vehicle crash with non-life threatening injuries at US 301 & Fruitville Road. The intersection is closed while we investigate the crash. Please find an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/3dbVac0ZK0 — Sarasota Police Department (@SarasotaPD) September 18, 2021

According to police, the crash involved a motorcycle and a vehicle, and there were non-life-threatening injuries.

The intersection is currently closed as officials investigate. If you can, find an alternate route.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.