Police investigating crash at Fruitville & US 301
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are investigating a crash at Fruitville Road and US 301.
The crash happened around 8:20 p.m. on Friday.
According to police, the crash involved a motorcycle and a vehicle, and there were non-life-threatening injuries.
The intersection is currently closed as officials investigate. If you can, find an alternate route.
