No scheduled date for removal of grounded sailboat on Longboat Key

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Residents along the south point of Longboat Key, near Sand Point, have been questioning when a 33-foot sailboat that washed up will be removed. Right now, the Florida Fish and Wildlife reports that there is not exact date scheduled. However, the complex removal process is.

The sail boat ended up at Sand Point after Dustin Sisk, his kids, and friend were rescued on August 10, 2020. Sisk purchased the boat after the about death of his wife. Sisk stated, “The boat was supposed to be a way for me and the kids to take our mind off of it, it ended up being more of a nightmare.”

Shortly after purchasing the boat in Pine Island, Sisk stated, “Someone stole everything off of it.” He had to spend time refitting it in order to set sail. As he, his kids, and their friend set sail to Gulfport, Florida, they planned to stop and sleep for the night just off Longboat Key. Sisk explained “We checked the water and it showed 16 feet of water over a 200 yard area but before we could drop anchor we had run aground.”

This lead to Longboat Fire and Rescue to be dispatched to remove all passengers from the boat. Before abandoning the vessel, Sisk set the anchor and the boat was “roughly 200 yards to the northwest of the opening at New Pass. However, the next day, Sisk found the boats anchor had popped off and the boat had crashed to the current resting place on Sand Point.

The Town of Longboat Key was notified and they handed the case over to FWC to handle. ABC 7 reached out to FWC on the status of the sailboat and they released this statement: “This vessel was unintentionally grounded by the owner on August 10, 2021. The FWC and the Longboat Key Police Department were both notified of this and have been in contact with the responsible party. The FWC has taken the lead and a derelict vessel investigation is underway.”

The statement goes on to say, “The FWC does not remove derelict vessels from area waterways. After a law enforcement investigation involving the FWC’s Division of Law Enforcement or local law enforcement agency is complete, we work with municipalities and navigational districts to assist them with derelict vessel removal grant funding, but removal is ultimately performed by the area municipality or navigational district, if they so choose and if the vessel owner does not remove it themselves.”

Florida Fish and Wildlife go on to say in that statement, “There is not a specific deadline for removal, though the derelict vessel investigation process has a defined 21 day waiting period once the responsible party is properly notified. In this case, the 21-day waiting period for the owner to request a court hearing or remove the vessel on their own has passed and the FWC removal process has begun. The next step is sending the Removal Authorization Letter to the West Coast Inland Navigation District, who handles removals in Sarasota County, authorizing them to begin their process for removal. The responsible party can still remove the vessel on his/her own up until the time the tow/salvage company hooks up to the vessel for removal. The FWC makes every effort to work with the vessel owners to have them either remove the vessel from state waters themselves or return it to non-derelict status to minimize the cost to taxpayers.”

Derelict vessels are an environmental hazard and a safety concern. The FWC makes every effort to remove these boats in a timely fashion to reduce these risks, without

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.