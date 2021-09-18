Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
More weekend rain, more rain next week!

By Mike Modrick
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 5:53 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Showers and a few thunderstorms will develop again Saturday, Sunday and every day next week. Friday’s rain included 1.44″ in North Port, 0.71″ in South Sarasota and 0.64″ in Bradenton. Isolated showers are still possible for the morning, but most of our activity will occur in the afternoon. Low concentrations of red tide are back along the Suncoast beaches in Friday’s update.

Tropical Storm Odette developed in the Atlantic, moving northeast along the Atlantic coast, and likely to stay as a tropical storm. We are tracking another potential storm which could become Tropical Storm Peter in the next few days. But conditions are not favorable in the tropics right now for storms to develop, so this one will also be slow to strengthen. There are no tropical systems to threaten the Suncoast for many days!

