Candlelight vigil held for Gabby Petito infront of North Port City Hall

Gabby Petito
Gabby Petito(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Updated: moments ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Citizens from the city of North Port gathered in front of North Port City Hall to hold a candlelight vigil for Gabby Petito, while some community members were demanding answers and calling on Brian Laundrie about the whereabouts of the missing 22-year-old, others gathered to pray for the missing woman’s safe return.

Event organizers such as Rachel Lubinsky who is a mother of four said as a mother herself this kind of situation hits home.

“it doesn’t matter if you are a mother of one or four or ten,” said Lubinsky. “If I could only imagine what all the parents are feeling what all the mothers are feeling, it would just be a kick to the gut.”

A kick in the gut that has deeply affected not only mothers in the community of North Port but other residents including Joseph Gerrin who said this community is tight-knit.

“I am sure there are a lot of people are here because of the story that a fellow North Port Resident is missing,” said Gerrin.

Gerrin said what is most important is the community involvement in an area like this.

“It’s so important as a community we gather around this event and gabby and bring her home,” said Gerrin.

Lubinsky said she hopes the event not only helps brings Gabby home but also hopes it reaches Brian Laundries’ family as well.

“I hope it also reaches out to Brian’s family as well and they can speak up and say something,” said Lubinsky

