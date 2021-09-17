Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Tropical Storm Odette forms off mid-Atlantic coast

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Odette has formed off the mid-Atlantic coast and is expected to weaken Saturday night as it approaches eastern Canada.

Odette was traveling to the northeast Friday evening at 15 mph and was located about 225 miles southeast of Cape May, New Jersey. It had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

Forecasters say swells generated by the storm are affecting parts of the mid-Atlantic coast and will cause dangerous conditions off the coasts of the Northeast U.S. and parts of Canada over the weekend.

No tropical storm warnings or watches have been issued.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was killed in a crash Thursday morning in Manatee County.
Woman killed when truck crushes her sedan, troopers say
Attorney for boyfriend of missing North Port woman speaks out.
North Port neighbors in shock as boyfriend of missing woman continues his silence
Missing North Port woman Gabby Petito sits in a Moab, Utah police car during a traffic stop...
Missing woman, boyfriend had physical altercation days before she vanished, police say
Gabby Petito has gone missing during a trip out West with her boyfriend.
North Port Police to hold press conference on missing woman, Gabrielle Petito
The steel coil fell off the semi bed and into the southbound lane of Hamilton Eaton Road, where...
Sheriff: Driver killed when steel coil falls from semitruck

Latest News

France recalls its ambassadors to the United States and Australia in submarine deal backlash,...
France recalls ambassadors to US, Australia over sub deal
The FDA approves COVID vaccine boosters for older, high-risk Americans.
FDA approves COVID vaccine boosters for older, high-risk Americans
Sarasota Chamber of Commerce
Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce celebrates 101 years
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
US panel backs COVID-19 boosters only for elderly, high-risk