Timeline of the disappearance of Gabby Petito

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The disappearance of 22-year-old North Port resident Gabrielle Petito has drawn national attention as facts in the case continue to be revealed.

Petito vanished during a cross-country road trip with her boyfriend, 23-year-old Brian Laundrie. Laundrie has returned to Florida to his parents’ home -- alone -- driving her van.

On advice of their attorney, the Laundries are refusing to coorperate with the investigation, North Port Police said. They have identified him as a person of interest. The pair had been living together in North Port.

Here is a timeline of events in the case:

July 2, 2021:

Gabrielle and Brian head out from New York on their cross-country road trip. On July 4, Gabby posted a photo of her in Kansas to her Instagram. She was planning on creating a blog about the trip and told authorities in Utah that she had recently quit her job as a nutritionist to create content. Statements from Petito’s family say the couple drove about 3,800 miles, to Kansas, Colorado, Utah and Wyoming.

Aug. 12, 2021:

Police in Moab, Utah were called to a domestic incident.

According to an incident report from the Moab City Police Department, a witness told officers the couple was arguing when Petito began slapping Laundrie. Laundrie appeared to try to lock her out of their Ford Transit camper but she managed to get inside. They drove off before police arrived.

Police searching the area spotted the van speeding and driving erratically. A traffic stop was made; when officers approached, Petito was crying uncontrollably, the report noted.

Officers said both Petito and Laundrie said she suffers from serious anxiety; that months living together in a small van created an emotional strain between them.

Laundrie told police Petito had gone into a “manic state” and thought he was going to leave her in Utah without a ride. Officers also noticed several small scratches on Laundrie’s face and arm. Officers determined that the situation did not rise to the level of domestic assault but suggested they separate for the night. Officers contacted a local family crisis center which arranged a hotel for Laundrie. Police took him to the hotel; Petito stayed with the van, the report said. Both said they were in love and expressed a desire to stay together, officers noted.

August 25, 2021:

Posting on all of Gabby’s social media accounts stop.

Her last text to her mother on this date reads, “No service in Yosemite.”

August 30, 2021:

Attorneys for Gabby’s family confirm they received a text message from her phone, but the attorney says the family does not believe the text was sent from Gabby.

September 1, 2021:

Brian Laundrie returns to North Port with the van that was registered to Gabby. She is not with him.

September 11, 2021:

Gabrielle Petito’s family reports her missing to authorities in Suffolk County, New York.

September 15, 2021:

North Port Police take over the investigation and classify Brian Laundrie as a person of interest. He is not cooperating with the investigation. Police recover the van and some items out of it.

Mr. Steven Bertolino, esq. the @NorthPortPolice needs your help in finding Gabby Petito. Please call us to arrange a conversation with Brian Laundrie. Two people left on a trip and one person returned! #wheresgabby #FindGabby #fbitampa #gabbypetito https://t.co/4OaCk5eCjU — Chief Todd Garrison (@NPPDPoliceChief) September 15, 2021

September 16, 2021:

Gabrielle’s father comes to North Port and asks for help in bringing his daughter home safely.

