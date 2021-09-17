Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Sarasota rental assistance program hits $3 million mark

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Increasing numbers of renters with COVID-related financial issues are using the Sarasota County Emergency Rental Assistance Program, figures show.

The program has disbursed $3 million to community members affected by the pandemic as it continues to streamline the application process, according to program manager Laurel Varnell.

“Over the past few weeks, we have really ramped up our efforts, issuing more checks and disbursing the most funds than any other point during the program,” she said in a news release. “ERAP staff continues to work as quickly as possible to make payments to eligible households.”

ERAP has provided assistance to 423 households across Sarasota County. The Sarasota County Clerk of Circuit Court and County Comptroller’s office has issued a total of 1,025 rent and utility payments, providing $3 million in assistance.

The programs call center has received 6,053 calls since applications launched and program ambassadors have had more than 2,000 interactions with applicants.

Recently, the program transitioned to a self-certification for household income, allowing applicants apply for aid even if they are unable to provide documentation.

Varnell said Sarasota County ERAP is committed to improving the application process easier as updated guidance is provided from the U.S. Department of Treasury.

For more information on ERAP eligibility and required documents, FAQs, and program ambassadors, visit scgov.net/rent or call 941-861-RENT (7368).

