Rain closes Sarasota COVID-19 testing site

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The COVID-19 testing site at Robert L. Taylor Community Complex has closed for the day due to inclement weather. They’ll reopen tomorrow morning as scheduled, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Anyone needing to be tested should visit one of the other testing locations in Sarasota County:

Former Sarasota Kennel Club, 5400 Old Bradenton Rd, Sarasota. This drive-through site is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. offering rapid and PCR COVID-19 testing. This site is operated by Nomi Health.

Dallas White Park, 5900 Greenwood Ave, North Port. This walk-up site is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. PCR and Rapid COVID-19 testing is available throughout the day. This site is operated by Lab Services.

Ed Smith Stadium parking lot, 2700 12th Street, Sarasota. This drive-through COVID-19 testing site will offer PCR testing only and will operate seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. This site is operated by Real Diagnostics, and CDR Maguire.

