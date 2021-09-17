Rain chances remain high into the weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Deep tropical moisture remains in place over the Suncoast. This promotes some additional cloud cover again today and that will help hold down the daytime high temperatures a few degrees. With a little daytime heating, the rains will become more numerous, likely just after morning drive-time. Almost anytime during the mid-morning into the afternoon and evening, a shower will be possible. Most will produce a light to moderate shower with rather a slow movement. A few will build into thunderstorms but that is less likely, in part due to clouds preventing the heating necessary for more vigorous updrafts and in part due to the temperatures structure of the atmosphere.

The unsettled weather will continue into the weekend with a pattern change returning us to a more typical pattern of east winds. By Sunday high pressure builds, and our skies will be sunnier in the morning with smaller rain chances in the first half of the day. In the second half of the day our inland skies will cloud up and thunderstorms will build. These thunderstorms will drift to the west and die out over Gulf waters.

