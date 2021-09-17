Advertise With Us
North Port Police: Investigators speaking with Laundrie family in connection with disappearance of Gabby Petito

Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie
Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie(Courtesy of Nomadic Statik)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port Police say they are speaking with the Laundrie family, by their request, in connection with the disappearance of Brian Laundrie’s fiancée, Gabrielle Petito.

Petito disappeared after a cross country trip with Laundrie. The pair left from New York in early July and were documenting their experience on social media. The posts abruptly stopped on Aug. 25.

Laundrie returned to North Port alone with Petito’s van. She was reported missing by her family in Suffolk County, N.Y.

Details revealed that there was a domestic incident between the pair in Utah that was caught on police body camera.

Laundrie hired a lawyer immediately and did not speak to police. Now, North Port Police officials say that the Laundrie family is speaking with their investigators by their own request.

