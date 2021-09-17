Morning storms again on Friday possible

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With a generally light winds out of the south to southwest on Friday morning and deep tropical moisture still in play we can expect to see scattered showers and thunderstorms along the coast to start the day. Some of the storms will bring some heavy rain at times for the morning commute or drop off for school.

We will eventually see a shift in the winds by Saturday with the high pressure building back in from the north. Saturday will be a day of transition with a 50% chance for showers and thunderstorms.

Deep tropical moisture combined with trough of low pressure brings an elevated chance for rain Friday morning (WWSB)

Friday look for mostly cloudy skies at times with a high slightly cooler than normal with temperatures warming into the mid to upper 80′s. Winds will be light out of the south turning to the SW at 5-10 mph throughout the day. The rain chance is 60% for scattered showers throughout the day.

Saturday we will see high pressure building in from the north and should clear the skies a bit but still we will see partly cloudy skies at times. The rain chance still stays elevated at 50% mainly during the afternoon.

Sunday we will see mostly sunny skies in the morning becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with a good chance for late day storms developing inland and moving toward the coast.

Monday through Wednesday look for typical summer like weather as we move into Fall which begins Wednesday Sept. 22nd at 3:20 p.m. Temperatures will remain in the upper 80′s to low 90′s to wrap the last week of summer up.

Keeping an eye on Invest 95L (National Hurricane Center)

In the tropics we are watching an area off the Carolina coast which has a 70% chance of developing as it moves northward away from Florida. Another area of concern is in the south central Atlantic and the chances for it developing has gone down a bit. It used to have a 90% chance for developing over the next several days but now it has a 70% chance of developing over the next several days. It will head to the WNW at 15-20 mph and should pass north of the Leeward Islands.

For boaters look for winds out of the south switching around to the SW later in the day at 5 to 10 knots with seas 2 feet or less. There will be a light chop on the bays and inland waters.

