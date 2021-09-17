Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce celebrates 101 years

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Chamber of Commerce is celebrating a huge milestone.

2021 is the 101st Birthday of the group and the organization held a luncheon with community leaders and businesses to recognize all of the accomplishments that have been made over the past century.

Officials with the group say that their message remains the same as ever. The chamber wants to help Sarasota’s youth, plan for grown and lead the community.

Also at the luncheon, Teri Hansen of the Charles and Margery Barancik Foundation, was the winner of the Annual Chair’s Cup Award.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.