Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce celebrates 101 years

Sarasota Chamber of Commerce
Sarasota Chamber of Commerce(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Chamber of Commerce is celebrating a huge milestone.

2021 is the 101st Birthday of the group and the organization held a luncheon with community leaders and businesses to recognize all of the accomplishments that have been made over the past century.

Officials with the group say that their message remains the same as ever. The chamber wants to help Sarasota’s youth, plan for grown and lead the community.

Also at the luncheon, Teri Hansen of the Charles and Margery Barancik Foundation, was the winner of the Annual Chair’s Cup Award.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was killed in a crash Thursday morning in Manatee County.
Woman killed when truck crushes her sedan, troopers say
Attorney for boyfriend of missing North Port woman speaks out.
North Port neighbors in shock as boyfriend of missing woman continues his silence
Missing North Port woman Gabby Petito sits in a Moab, Utah police car during a traffic stop...
Missing woman, boyfriend had physical altercation days before she vanished, police say
Gabby Petito has gone missing during a trip out West with her boyfriend.
North Port Police to hold press conference on missing woman, Gabrielle Petito
The steel coil fell off the semi bed and into the southbound lane of Hamilton Eaton Road, where...
Sheriff: Driver killed when steel coil falls from semitruck

Latest News

Michael Harshberger
Elderly man beaten in his home, Manatee deputies say
Robert L. Taylor Community Complex in Sarasota, FL
Rain closes Sarasota COVID-19 testing sites
In this Nov. 23, 2006, file photo, Miami players, including Rashaun Jones (38) at left, pay...
Ex-teammate pleads not guilty to killing Miami football star
Sarasota rental assistance program hits $3 million mark