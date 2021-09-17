Elderly man beaten in his home, Manatee deputies say

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton man is facing attempted murder charges after he allegedly beat a 78-year-old man inside a Bradenton home Thursday, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies arrived at a home in the 7000 block of Highgate Lane after receiving a call around 7 p.m., about a domestic incident. It was determined that Michael Harshberger, 42, had beaten a 78-year-old man who also lived there, hitting him in the head with an unknown object.

Deputies found the elderly man in the home, unresponsive and bleeding, the sheriff’s office said.

Harshberger was arrested and the victim was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Harshberger charged with attempted murder and battery on a person over 65. The investigation is continuing.

