Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Elderly man beaten in his home, Manatee deputies say

Michael Harshberger
Michael Harshberger(Manatee County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton man is facing attempted murder charges after he allegedly beat a 78-year-old man inside a Bradenton home Thursday, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies arrived at a home in the 7000 block of Highgate Lane after receiving a call around 7 p.m., about a domestic incident. It was determined that Michael Harshberger, 42, had beaten a 78-year-old man who also lived there, hitting him in the head with an unknown object.

Deputies found the elderly man in the home, unresponsive and bleeding, the sheriff’s office said.

Harshberger was arrested and the victim was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Harshberger charged with attempted murder and battery on a person over 65. The investigation is continuing.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was killed in a crash Thursday morning in Manatee County.
Woman killed when truck crushes her sedan, troopers say
Attorney for boyfriend of missing North Port woman speaks out.
North Port neighbors in shock as boyfriend of missing woman continues his silence
Missing North Port woman Gabby Petito sits in a Moab, Utah police car during a traffic stop...
Missing woman, boyfriend had physical altercation days before she vanished, police say
Gabby Petito has gone missing during a trip out West with her boyfriend.
North Port Police to hold press conference on missing woman, Gabrielle Petito
The steel coil fell off the semi bed and into the southbound lane of Hamilton Eaton Road, where...
Sheriff: Driver killed when steel coil falls from semitruck

Latest News

Robert L. Taylor Community Complex in Sarasota, FL
Rain closes Sarasota COVID-19 testing site
In this Nov. 23, 2006, file photo, Miami players, including Rashaun Jones (38) at left, pay...
Ex-teammate pleads not guilty to killing Miami football star
Sarasota rental assistance program hits $3 million mark
Gabrielle Petito, who has lived in North Port for the last two years, has been reported missing.
Timeline of the disappearance of Gabby Petito