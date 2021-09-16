Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps
Advertisement

Woman killed when truck crushes her sedan, troopers say

A woman was killed in a crash Thursday morning in Manatee County.
A woman was killed in a crash Thursday morning in Manatee County.(Florida Highway Patrol)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A woman was killed Thursday morning when a tanker truck rolled onto her sedan on U.S. 301 Thursday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

According to investigators, the truck was northbound on U.S. 301 at about 4:30 a.m., approaching 44th Avenue East, occupying the left travel lane.

A Chevrolet sedan was also northbound on U.S. 301 in the outside left turn lane, directly beside the truck.

The truck driver began a left turn from the left travel lane of U.S. 301 onto 44th Avenue East. The truck traveled into the path of the sedan and overturned onto the sedan, troopers said.

The female driver of the sedan died at the scene. The investigation is continuing.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Controversial photo of Shirley Brown
Controversy surrounding photo of Sarasota County School Board member
Missing North Port woman Gabby Petito sits in a Moab, Utah police car during a traffic stop...
Missing woman, boyfriend had physical altercation days before she vanished, police say
Gabby Petito
Boyfriend of missing North Port woman now a ‘person of interest,’ police say
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
Chiniceia Carter mugshot
Woman faces DUI, homicide charges in July 15 crash

Latest News

Python Patrol classes are offered online every third Thursday.
FWC to host ‘Python Patrol’ class online Thursday evening
WWSB Generic Stock 4
Worst nightmare’: 20-plus cats die in Florida shelter fire
Gabby Petito has gone missing during a trip out West with her boyfriend.
North Port Police to hold press conference on missing woman, Gabrielle Petito
Missing North Port woman Gabby Petito sits in a Moab, Utah police car during a traffic stop...
Missing woman, boyfriend had physical altercation days before she vanished, police say