Woman killed when truck crushes her sedan, troopers say

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A woman was killed Thursday morning when a tanker truck rolled onto her sedan on U.S. 301 Thursday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

According to investigators, the truck was northbound on U.S. 301 at about 4:30 a.m., approaching 44th Avenue East, occupying the left travel lane.

A Chevrolet sedan was also northbound on U.S. 301 in the outside left turn lane, directly beside the truck.

The truck driver began a left turn from the left travel lane of U.S. 301 onto 44th Avenue East. The truck traveled into the path of the sedan and overturned onto the sedan, troopers said.

The female driver of the sedan died at the scene. The investigation is continuing.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.