Wind shift changes the timing of storms

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It has been mainly afternoon and evening storms along the coast for the Suncoast lately but that’s about to change. The pressure is falling due to the proximity of Nicholas and area of low pressure developing east of Florida. This is breaking down the ridge of high pressure which will bring a more southerly component to our overall wind direction. This chance in wind typically bring a chance for coastal showers and thunderstorms to the area during the morning hours and into the early afternoon.

As we move into the mid afternoon the focus of storms will be moving inland toward areas east of I-75. Now some of the storms will bring some heavy downpours at times due to the increase in moisture from what’s left of Nicholas. That tropical moisture has moved right over the top of us and the storms will tap into that. Winds will be rather light so don’t expect to see the scattered storms move too fast which could cause some minor flooding in low lying areas through Friday.

This pattern is expected to continue through Saturday and then we should transition back to inland storms developing and moving back toward the Gulf later in the day starting on Sunday.

Temperatures will be in the upper 80s over the next couple days due to the increase in cloud cover. By Sunday we will be back into the 90s for most areas. Lows will be in the mid to upper 70s.

In the tropics we are watching two areas in the Atlantic, one just east of the Bahamas and the other way out in the south central Atlantic. The one east of the Bahamas is labeled Invest 96L and has a really good chance of developing but will likely move northward away from Florida. The one in the deep tropics in the far Atlantic will likely become a tropical depression or named storm by Thursday afternoon. This system is labeled Invest 95L and will move to the west northwest at 15-20 mph.

Fall will arrive at 3:20 next Wednesday on Sept. 22nd. Fall also known as the Atumnal Equinox will unfortunately not bring any cooler weather our way next week. Fall is marked by everyone around the world seeing equal amounts of darkness or night thus the name Equinox meaning equal night. The sun’s direct rays will be right over the equator and then those direct rays begin there trek southward toward the Tropic of Capricorn.

For boaters look for winds out of the south turning to the SW later in the day with seas generally less than 2 feet and a light chop on the waters.

