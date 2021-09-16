Advertise With Us
SMH reports 4 deaths in Thursday ICU report

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After reporting nine deaths in 24 hours in Wednesday’s report, Sarasota Memorial Hospital says that they have had four deaths in its Thursday ICU census.

The hospital is monitoring the census closely to determine when and if they will need to increase ICU capacity. 84% of COVID patients in the ICU are unvaccinated.

 Here is today’s summary:

Hospital / ICU Capacity

Today’s patient census: 746

Today’s COVID patients total: 187 (198 yesterday)Includes 55 COVID patients cleared of infection but still hospitalized due to complications delaying recovery/discharge.

Today’s ICU census: 86 (88 yesterday)

COVID patients in ICU today: 64 (63 yesterday)Includes 21 COVID patients cleared of infection but still hospitalized due to complications delaying recovery/discharge.

% Unvaccinated COVID patients in the hospital: 84%Estimate based on vaccination status shared by patients or validated by an official source; this information is updated weekly on Wednesdays, as is the vaccination-rate infographic above.

Total hospital beds: 839

ICU bed capacity: 100SMH has a team of clinicians — ICU doctors, nurses and hospital leaders — who monitor our census and public health indicators to determine if and when we need to increase ICU capacity.

COVID-19 Test Results

7-Day SMH positivity rate: 10.2% (13.1% for week ending Sept. 10, 2021)

Patients who have tested positive (excludes repeat positives): 7,521 

*Patients who have tested negative: 108,151 *

* Reflects patients tested through SMH systems since March 2, 2020.

Cumulative COVID-19 Patient Update

Reflects total number of COVID patients treated at SMH since outbreak began in March 2020.

Patients hospitalized since outbreak began: 4,435 (4,419 yesterday)

Patients discharged since outbreak began: 5,558 (5,526 yesterday) Includes inpatients discharged from the hospital and outpatients treated and released from the ER.

Patient deaths: 438 (434 yesterday)

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

