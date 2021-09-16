Open letter to Laundrie family: Tell us where Gabby is

NEW YORK, NY. (WWSB) - The family of Gabby Petito, the 22-year-old North Port woman who disappeared during a road trip with her boyfriend last month, issued a open letter to the parents of the boyfriend on Thursday, pleading with them to tell them where their daughter is.

“Please, if you or your family have any decency left, please tell us where Gabby is located,” the letter said.

Rick Stafford, an attorney representing the Schmidt and Petito family who read the letter at a news conference in New York, also said the family does not believe the last text they received from Gabby’s phone on Aug. 30 was actually from her. “What I will say, is that the Petito and Schmidt family don’t believe that message was sent from Gabby.”

Brian Laundrie returned to North Port in Gabby’s van -- alone -- Sept. 1, North Port police say. Since then, Brian and his parents have refused to cooperate with police, who will only say he is a “person of interest” in the case.

“We believe you know the location of where Brian left Gabby,” the letter said. “We beg you to tell us. As a parent, how could you let us go through this pain and not help us? As a parent, how could you put Gabby’s younger brothers and sisters through this?”

Stafford said the Schmidt and Petito family’s frustration is growing. “That desperation is turning to anger. They know that the Laundries know where their daughter is and they will not tell them. And that’s infuriating.”

Stafford would not comment on other aspects of the case, saying the FBI has asked the families not to discuss them.

The full text of the letter:

Christopher and Roberta Laundrie,

We are writing this letter to ask you to help find our beautiful daughter. We understand you are going through a difficult time and your instinct to protect your son is strong.

We ask you to put yourselves in our shoes. We haven’t been able to sleep or eat and our lives are falling apart.

We believe you know the location of where Brian left Gabby. We beg you to tell us. As a parent, how could you let us go through this pain and not help us? As a parent, how could you put Gabby’s younger brothers and sisters through this?

Gabby lived with you for over a year. She was going to be your daughter in law. How can you keep her location hidden? You were both at Jim and Nichole’s house. You were both so happy that Brian and Gabby got engaged and were planning to spend their lives together. Please, if you or your family have any decency left, please tell us where Gabby is located. Tell us if we are even looking in the right place.

All we want is Gabby to come home. Please help us make that happen.

Jim and Nichole Schmidt

