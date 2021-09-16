Advertise With Us
North Port Police to hold press conference on missing woman, Gabrielle Petito

Gabby Petito has gone missing during a trip out West with her boyfriend.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port Police are holding another press conference in connection and the public will be hearing from the FBI for the first time in connection with the investigation into disappearance of Gabrielle Petito.

Petito went missing after a cross country van trip. with her boyfriend, North Port resident Brian Laundrie. Laundrie is not talking to investigators and has hired a lawyer. Gabby’s parents and local law enforcement are taking to the social media to beg Laundrie to tell detectives what he knows.

Police Chief Todd Garrison tweeted to Launrie’s lawyer, ““Mr. Steven Bertolino, esq. the North Port Police needs your help in finding Gabby Petito. Please call us to arrange a conversation with Brian Laundrie. Two people left on a trip and one person returned!” Garrison wrote.”

A family member of Petito will speak at the press conference.

ABC7 will carry the press conference on air and online.

