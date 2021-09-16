North Port neighbors react after the boyfriend of Gabby Petito named as a person of interest in her disappearance

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Now that the boyfriend of Gabby Petito is a person of interest in her disappearance, that has people in the North Port community reacting.

Some of the neighbors are refusing to talk while others are telling ABC7 how they are feeling about what’s going on. Everyone wants to know where is 22-year-old Petito and why isn’t her boyfriend Brian Laundrie talking.

Neighbors are shocked and very concerned with what’s going on. They say they want some answers.

“He needs to come out and speak his mind and tell the truth unless he’s hiding something,” said Cynthia Summerson, a North Port resident. “And I believe he’s hiding the entire truth, I’m sorry that’s what I believe.”

“You hear about it on the news but you don’t expect it to happen where you are,” said Matthew and Alyssa Ramirez, both are North Port residents who had just moved from Suffolk County, New York. “You never expect it to happen in your hometown, you never expect it to follow you like this, this story is just crazy to us.”

North Port Police will be holding a press conference on Thursday at noon. A family member of Gabby’s will be in attendance as well as a representative from the FBI.

