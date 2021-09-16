Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Moderna works on booster to fight COVID variants

By CNN
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
(CNN) – Moderna says it’s working on a vaccine booster aimed at protecting people against possible future COVID-19 variants.

The information came from Moderna President Stephen Hoge during an investor call. He said the booster would specifically target the delta variant because of its high transmissibility and target the beta variant for its ability to evade immune protection from previous infections and vaccinations.

Hoge said Moderna is still developing a booster specifically targeting just the delta variant in case it’s necessary, but researchers don’t think it’ll be needed.

Separately, the pharmaceutical company continues to wait on emergency approval from the Food and Drug Administration for a booster dose or third shot of its original COVID-19 vaccine.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

